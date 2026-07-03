Savannah Guthrie releases latest emotional statement in mother Nancy case

US TV host Savannah Guthrie has released a fresh emotional statement in her mother Nancy kidnapping case after five months of desperately searching.

The Today show host Savannah has revealed that Guthrie family has been enduring “unending trauma” since her elderly mother was abducted from her home.

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She told Arizona outlet KOLD in a statement, “It is five months of agony and unending trauma for our family. There is not a moment that goes by that we aren’t actively trying to find our mom.”

However, she said, “We thank the people of Tucson for holding her in their hearts, as well as both the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Office for their tireless work on behalf of our family.”

Nancy, 84, has been missing since February 1, when she disappeared from her home in Tucson, Arizona.

Meanwhile, a Californian man has pleaded guilty to harassment after he was found to be demanding money from the Guthrie family.

As per details, Derrick Callella, 42, of Hawthorne, California, pleaded guilty to two counts of harassment using a telecommunication Device.

In his plea, Callella admitted that he called and sent text messages to Nancy family on February 4, 2026, which asked about a bitcoin transfer.

Callella acknowledged that he knew an earlier ransom demand had been made.

He also admitted that his actions were meant to harass the family by seeking information about the investigation into the missing person’s disappearance, the press release from the US Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona says.