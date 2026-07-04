King Charles sends message to Trump, US people ahead of Harry’s UK return

King Charles has shared a message for US President Donald Trump and the American people as they mark 250 years of the United States Declaration of Independence.

The palace, on behalf of King Charles, released the message on social media handles.

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The monarch’s message reads, “Through centuries of shared challenge and achievement, our nations have built a relationship founded on friendship, trust and a belief in liberty, the rule of law and the dignity of all people.”

King Charles further says, “As we look ahead to the next 250 years, I have no doubt we will continue to defend our shared values.”

“The connection between our peoples is one that I trust will only grow stronger with time,” Prince William and Harry’s father said.

The monarch’s message to the people of US came as Prince Harry is set to return to UK next week.

King Charles has offered a royal residence to Harry and his family as an olive branch when to return to Britain.

The Duke had intended to travel with Meghan and their children at the start of July to attend celebrations marking the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games in Birmingham.

However, there are reports Meghan, Archie and Lilibet will not join Harry for trip to London.

Moreover, last week, it was claimed Harry’s request for taxpayer-funded police protection had recently been denied.