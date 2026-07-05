Prince William looking to ‘take refuge’ from Prince Harry chaos

Prince William is trying hard to not think about Prince Harry, it is revealed.

The Prince of Wales, who does not speak to his younger brother, is trying to shrug Prince Harry‘s upcoming visit to the UK under the carpet.

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Speaking about the future King’s feelings, Royal expert Jennie told the Mirror: “I think William has worked hard at simply putting Harry out of his mind so that he can focus on his family and his job. But now, with all the headlines and speculation about the visit, he can’t really avoid it. It’s the school holidays, so William and the family can presumably take refuge somewhere away from all the hullabaloo.”

“I think it’s still too early to anticipate any sort of meeting between the brothers,” Jennie said, “but if the visit does go ahead and the children meet the King, it could conceivably be the start of a thaw in the ice between William and Harry. But I wouldn’t take any bets on it.

“Trust is still a major issue for William, who is a very private man. He is also a very protective, loving husband who was enraged by the insults and allegations hurled at Catherine by the Sussexes. I’m not sure he will ever find a way to forgive his brother for that,” she notes.