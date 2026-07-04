Prince William, Prince Harry's former aide breaks silence on royal brothers' feud

Prince William and Prince Harry's private secretary, who spent a decade guiding them through early years of their royal careers, reflected on his time with royal brothers.

In an interview with People Magazine, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, who is celebrating the release of his debut novel Beyond the Edge of the Light, also talked about Harry and William's relationship.

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Of his years serving the royal brothers and later, Kate Middleton, Jamie said, "This must have been the only private secretary job spec which included having to ride a cross country motorcycle so that I could keep up with my charges."

He added, "It was fascinating seeing how they developed and how they had an almost instinctive feel for duty and service," referring to guiding the brothers through their entry into armed forces.

"I was vicariously reliving parts of my military youth, seeing them going through the same process," Jamie noted.

Referring to William and Harry's relationship now, Jamie said, "it is what it is," but noted that he remains "a perennial optimist."

Despite the family divide, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton praised both princes for their individual contributions.

Describing Prince William as a "great king in waiting," and said of Prince Harry's Invictus Games Foundation "a wonderful thing."

Moreover, he also praised Kate Middleton, describing her as "brilliant."