Will Meghan Markle react to ‘Suits’ co-stars’ suggestion for a spin-off?
Meghan Markle’s co-star wants her to become mother of his children in ‘Suits Seattle’
Meghan Markle’s Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams on Friday shared a fan-fiction plot in which he and Meghan Markle’s characters sue a giant AI company.
Though the actor said he was available for Suits spin offs, other cast members including Meghan Markle have yet to comment on the idea he shared on Instagram Stories.
The actor jokingly suggested making Suits Chicago and Suits NYC that ends with Suits Seattle where Mike and Rachel (He and Meghan) are “saving the world and making babies."
He wrote, “Mike and Rachel are working on a class action suit against a giant AI company when suddenly the years of past indiscretions and illegal maneuvering at Pearson Hardman are threatened to be revealed.”
Adams added, “Harvey and Donna’s life could be over before it’s really started. Jessica’s political career could be cut off at the knees. Louis could lose the very thing he was working so long for, the firm.”
After sharing his idea for the Suits spin offs, the actor says, “I don’t know anything. As far as I can tell the powers that be walked away after Suits LA.
“But seems strange not to try and get the band back together. The world is a corrupt cesspool and it would be fun to watch the team try and do the right thing in a world determined to do all the wrong things. Anway. I’m available.”
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