Princess Kate takes toughest challenge yet after cancer diagnosis

Princess Kate is reportedly being praised for her graceful post-cancer challenge honouring patients.

The Princess of Wales completed the National Three Peaks Challenge as part of an effort to raise awareness and funds for cancer care.

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Sources have revealed to Radar Online that the feat would have made the late Queen Elizabeth proud.

The outlet shared that Kate completed a challenge of Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) within 24 hours. The report states she undertook the challenge to support The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, where she serves as joint patron alongside Prince William.

A palace source told the outlet, "She approached it with quiet determination and composure that echoed the late Queen's sense of duty."

"There was nothing performative about it – it was purposeful, deeply personal, and carried out with real grace," they added.

The insider further explained, "This was about showing strength after adversity and using her platform in a meaningful way. She wanted to demonstrate what recovery can look like while helping others, and the way she approached it would have made Queen Elizabeth proud, as she was renowned for her 'never complain, never explain' mantra and her stiff upper lip approach to life."

The outlet also reported that Prince William, along with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, joined Princess Kate at the final stage of the challenge in Wales.