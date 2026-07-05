Royals

Princess Diana wanted world to talk about her ‘suffering,’ says insider

Princess Diana suffered in her marriage due to poor self image, says an insider

By Eleen Bukhari
Published July 05, 2026
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Princess Diana wanted world to talk about her ‘suffering,’ says insider
Princess Diana wanted world to talk about her ‘suffering,’ says insider 

Princess Diana wanted the world to know how she suffered during her marriage to King Charles.

The former Prince of Wales, who passed away in a car accident in Paris 1997, wanted public to understand her traumas that led to split from His Majesty.

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In his book, A Royal Duty, former royal butler Paul Burrell claimed: "All she had ever wanted was for the British people to understand what she had gone through, how difficult it had been. And while she felt that [King] Charles had truly made her suffer, she had learned from her suffering."

"She felt her low self-esteem had taken root in childhood when she had acquired many of her ideas about herself," the former butler wrote. "She had taken that poor self-image into the marriage with [King] Charles."

Burrell continued: "In [Charles], she focused solely on deriving a boost to her ego, through his recognition of her achievements. When it was not forthcoming, she said she felt rejected."

Eleen Bukhari
Eleen Bukhari is a London-based journalist and MSc graduate from Brunel University with over five years of experience. Specialising in the British Royal Family and global entertainment, she provides expert analysis of monarchy traditions, celebrity culture, and the evolving media narratives surrounding the world’s most high-profile figures.
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