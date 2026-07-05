Prince Harry branded ‘spoilt celebrity’ as he tests King Charles

Prince Harry called out for changing his decision last minute ahead of UK return.

The Duke of Sussex, who earlier announced that he is preparing to bring wife Meghan Markle and their kids to England this month, has changed his mind after receiving an official invitation from King Charles.

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Royal expert Ingrid Seward tells the Mirror: "Harry is lost in his own anxiety about his family and behaving like an entitled prince who either gets his way, or it's no way. He is behaving more like a spoilt celebrity than the second son of the King.

Meanwhile, expert Russell Myers writes for Mirror: “King Charles had offered royal residence to the Sussexes in a big to help the London visit happen, but is said to have been kept 'in the dark' on Harry's last-minute decision. Plans for the monarch to finally reunite with his grandchildren now seem in complete doubt, with Harry said to have been 'in tears' over the whole debacle.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.