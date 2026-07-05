Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding vows were ‘20-mins each,’ spills guest

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce word surrounded by a close friends and family in New York this week for their wedding ceremony.

The singer and the sportsman, both 36, said their wedding wow was in an intimate setting at MSG Arena as they committed on forever.

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Speaking about the ceremony, an insider tells PEOPLE: “It looked like a forest.”

“Taylor walked down the aisle to a stage where they said ‘I do,'" says the source, before adding, "their vows were about 20 minutes each.”

“After the ceremony, Taylor’s mom invited everyone into the reception room where a stage was set up," adds the source

Meanwhile, Taylor’s rep said in a statement: "The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom. This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity. Their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin and the bride wore Cartier jewelry.”

"Taylor & Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor’s Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis’ Best Man. The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler," the statement continued.