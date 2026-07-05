Meghan Markle’s friend Serena Williams shares ‘bad news’

Meghan Markle’s friend Serena Williams has shared a heartbreaking news with her fans as she pulled out of her Wimbledon.

Taking to Instagram, Serena shared a video and photos of her injured knee with a heartbreaking update.

Advertisement

She said, “I’m heartbroken to have to withdraw from doubles. Coming back to compete again has been a gift, and the opportunity to play alongside @venuswilliams once more meant the world to me.

“I did everything I could to be ready, but unfortunately my knee just isn’t ready to compete.”





She went on saying, “I’m especially grateful to tournament director, Jamie Baker, and the entire tournament team for giving me every opportunity to play here.”

Serena also thanked her fans for ‘incredible support’ and for making this comeback so meaningful.

“The photo of the syringes shows the fluid they drained from my knee after my singles match…yikes! The good news is my knee shouldn’t swell or collect that much fluid again. The bad news is that, as hard as I tried, I just wasn’t able to get it ready for doubles,” she continued.

Serena, who is a close friend of Meghan, has 23 Grand Slam singles titles, including seven at Wimbledon, and has also captured six doubles titles at the All England Club playing alongside her older sibling.