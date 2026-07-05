Savannah Guthrie faces strong backlash after latest remarks in mom Nancy kidnapping

US TV host Savannah Guthrie has sparked reactions with her latest emotional statement she issued after latest claims about her missing mother Nancy.

The Today show host Savannah has revealed that Guthrie family has been enduring “unending trauma” since her elderly mother was abducted from her home on February 1.

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She told Arizona outlet KOLD in a statement, “It is five months of agony and unending trauma for our family. There is not a moment that goes by that we aren’t actively trying to find our mom.”

However, she said, “We thank the people of Tucson for holding her in their hearts, as well as both the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Office for their tireless work on behalf of our family.”

The New York Post also shared Savannah’s statement, drawing reactions from the fans.

One fan said, “Savannah Guthrie needs to chill out with the ridiculous antics. She tries to act like she was so close to her mom and cared, yet she chose to live thousands of miles from her and rarely ever visited her, even leaving her vulnerable to something like this with no security in a remote area living by herself in her 80s.

“Unheard of and almost elderly abuse and definitely neglect. So, she needs to stop with all the fake antics.”

Another said, “Can we hear about other missing people who aren't wealthy or overexposed on TV daily?”

The third said, “The same trauma of thousands of American families who suffer under open borders and radical catch and release criminal justice policies. You didn’t give a damn about crime Savannah until it happened to your family.”