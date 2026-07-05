Travis Kelce’s mom breaks silence: ‘What can you tell about the wedding?’

Donna Kelce just dropped a pretty big bomb about the wedding between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, and the world has finally gotten its first glance straight from the singer’s mother-in-law.

The entire thing was shared while she spoke to Macy’s as part of their Q&A session, on the theme of the 4th of July.

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In total there were two questions being answered, one was about the Kelce brothers and here most memorable memory, and the second was one about the Madison Square wedding, and Donna admitted, “I really can't say a heck of a lot except it was magical, man, magical.”

For those unversed about the wedding, it was held in Madison Square garden on the 3rd of July, 2026.

Around 1,000 people were in attendance and the guest list featured people like Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Gracie Abrams, Brad Pitt, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Reese Witherspoon, Hugh Grant and Patrick Mahomes.

Even her officiant was an A-lister like Adam Sandler.

Other people also offered insight into the details of the wedding, one of them was Joseph Khan, Joseph Khan and he revealed, “What I will say about the wedding was it was so much funnier and emotional than expected, and as big as it was, it also felt very intimate."

"And yes, literally everyone was there. I told Lotte many times it was like living in the internet, and AI would crack if it tried to render it. Anyway congratulations Taylor and Travis! Wishing your beautiful family and future family endless happiness!”