Meghan Markle, Prince Harry friend breaks silence about Archie, Lilibet meeting with King Charles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend has claimed that their kids, Archie and Lilibet, are 'excited' to meet their grandfather, King Charles.



Speaking to Hello!, the friend of the California-based royal couple, however, said Archie and Lilibet 'don't have any concept' of the status of their royal relatives in Britain.

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The insider said, "The truth is they don’t really have any concept about who they (the royal family) are, their parents are very good at keeping them away from it all so they live as normal little kids."

The royal children are thought to be excited about being on holiday and the prospect of meeting King Charles if they come to the UK next week.

For Archie and Lilibet, any meeting would be just that with their grandfather, rather than with the British monarch.

The fresh remarks of Harry and Meghan’s friend came a day after the Telegraph reported Meghan and their two children will not travel to London with him next week.

Harry, the younger son of King Charles, is due in London and Birmingham next week for a series of charity engagements and events promoting the 2027 Invictus Games.

The spokesperson added, however, that the family had not ruled out traveling elsewhere in Britain, including to Birmingham, where the Duke is due to promote the 2027 Invictus Games.