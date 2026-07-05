Taylor Swift follows in Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s footsteps in wedding with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has apparently followed in the footsteps of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in her wedding with Travis Kelce.

This has been claimed by Hollywood and royal expert Rob Shuter in his latest piece for Naughty But Nice substack.

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Rob claimed that several guests compared the atmosphere of Swift and Kelce to the California-based royal couple’s wedding, and the insiders have dubbed it a ‘funny part.’

Taylor and Travis’s lavish Madison Square Garden wedding may have been the celebrity event of the year, but inside the reception the biggest conversation wasn’t the flowers or the food—it was the guest list.

As per claims over 1,000 people were invited, and many attendees privately admitted they barely knew the celebrity couple, leaving guests openly asking each other one question: “Why are we here?”

The insider told Rob, “The running joke all night was, ‘How do you know Taylor and Travis?’”, adding “The funny part was that a lot of people couldn’t answer. Most weren’t close friends. Many barely knew the couple at all.”

The expert went on saying several guests compared the atmosphere to Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding, where hundreds of influential figures attended despite having little personal relationship with the bride and groom.

Another source claimed to Rob, “It had that Harry and Meghan feel.

“There were real friends there, of course, but there were also lots of famous, important people who had no real connection to Taylor or Travis. The guest list became its own spectacle.”