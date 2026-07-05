Taylor Swift’s teacher-turned-bodyguard remarks about Travis Kelce come to light after their wedding

Taylor Swift's high school teacher, who later worked as musician’s bodyguard, died on the same day she married to Travis Kelce.

Taylor and Kelce got married in front of family and friends at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Friday, but the day sadly had a tragic end.

Advertisement

Days before Taylor’s wedding, Kirk Schwabe, 69 in an interview with The Telegraph, had expressed confidence that Taylor had chosen the right partner in Travis.

Kirk also said he trusted Swift’s judgment about Tavis Kelce.

He recalled telling the young Taylor she was a "superstar."

Kirk had also encouraged Taylor, saying, "Everything keeps going up and up and up, and the sky's the limit for you."

Moreover, Kirk’s daughter Sarah also honored her father's memory.

"My dad had a remarkable way of making people feel seen, valued, and protected. Whether you were family, one of his students, or someone like Taylor whose path crossed his, he cared deeply about people. That's the legacy he leaves behind," Sarah told the publication after his death.

Meanwhile, details of Kelce and Taylor Swift have also come out with the groom wore a white tuxedo, the couple wrote their own vows and Stevie Nicks sang.

Details trickled out on Saturday of the lavish nuptials that had been a closely guarded secret. Their union was confirmed on giant billboards that flashed "JUST&T MARRIED!"