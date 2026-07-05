Piers Morgan ‘excited’ over Prince Harry’s final decision about Lilibet, Archie

Outspoken journalist and presenter Piers Morgan has expressed his views over Prince Harry’s decision not to bring Meghan, Archie and Lilibet to London when the Duke visits next week.

Meghan, Archie and Lilibet will not travel to London with Harry next week, his spokesperson said on Saturday, although a visit elsewhere in Britain had not been ruled out.

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Harry, the younger son of King Charles, is due in London and Birmingham next week for a series of charity engagements and events promoting the 2027 Invictus Games.

The BBC shared the news on X, formerly Twitter handle and reported, “Prince Harry will not be joined by Meghan and their two children when he visits London next week, it is understood”

Commenting on it, Piers Morgan said, “Really excited to hear further updates in this gripping will-they-or-won’t-they drama!”

Meanwhile, Harry has repeatedly expressed a desire to bring his children to Britain, which they have not visited for several years, but has said concerns about security have complicated those plans.

"The Duke continues to explore every available option to enable the visit to proceed safely and to give his children the opportunity to enjoy the UK," his spokesperson said earlier this ⁠week.

Prince Harry’s trip next week also coincides with a closely watched court ⁠ruling in his privacy claim against Associated Newspapers.