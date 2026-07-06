Prince George branded ‘amazing’ child by godfather in rare confession
Prince George is branded lucky as he starts his boarding school at Eton
Prince George is said to see brilliant experiences in life with his new school.
The young Prince, who is set to start school at Eton this year, is branded an impressive youngster excited to do "all sorts of amazing things"
George’s godfather, Lowther-Pinkerton, explained: "[Y]ou can do anything you want. And they have these amazing societies—debating societies, history of art societies, where incredible people come down. Now that is a real privilege."
"I'm not saying this to lecture poor old George, but I'm saying if anybody goes to that sort of place, then you've got to take the opportunity to live it."
"And actually, dare I say, you've got to then realize how lucky you've been, and you've got to pay back in some way. Whether it's through public service, the military or whatever, you've got to pay back. But it is a great privilege, and you don't want to waste it,” he said of Eton.
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