How Princess Diana used her closet to manage ‘personal finances’
Princess Diana turned to her expensive clothes in order to raise money
Princess Diana had secret items in her closet. She would only use one in need.
The former Prince of Wales, who passed away after an accident in Paris 1997, sold her most luxurious clothing items to raise money to spend on her children.
Princess Diana mothers Prince William and Prince Harry with ex-husband, King Charles.
In his book A Royal Duty, former royal butler Paul Burrell reveals: "An outfit worth £2,000 [approximately $2,660] would be sold for around £200 [approximately $266], and somebody, somewhere, would be walking around in the princess's clothes," the ex-butler wrote.
"These regular sales netted the princess around £11,000 [approximately $14,650], which she kept stuffed into an envelope in a bottom drawer," Burrell claimed.
"[I]n April 1997, she decided to hand it over to [her financial manager] Michael Gibbins, whose jaw hit the floor when he opened the envelope," per Burrell.
The ex-butler noted: “He took the money and banked it, unaware of how such a sum had been raised. Even the accountant had been left in the dark about the princess's most private finances—until then."
-
Queen Elizabeth II knew Kate Middleton would not take Queen job ‘lightly’
-
Queen Camilla ‘confused’ Royal Butler with her charismatic persona
-
King Charles ‘irritation’ as Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton
-
Why Princess Diana was royal family's greatest game-changer?
-
Prince William adamant on drawing boundary when he makes King
-
Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry to ‘stop making everything about his battles’
-
Meghan Markle teases new product in latest video
-
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Christmas plans spark fresh royal drama
-
‘Manipulative’ Sarah Ferguson’s blackmail modus operandi sees the light
-
Andrew receives ‘serious warning’ after Prince William’s statement on wildfires
-
Expert comes forward after King Charles’ rules ‘fell on deaf ears’ with Meghan: ‘He’s disappointed’
-
Princess Charlene supports Prince William after his major warning?