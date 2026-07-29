How Princess Diana used her closet to manage ‘personal finances’

Princess Diana had secret items in her closet. She would only use one in need.



The former Prince of Wales, who passed away after an accident in Paris 1997, sold her most luxurious clothing items to raise money to spend on her children.

Princess Diana mothers Prince William and Prince Harry with ex-husband, King Charles.

In his book A Royal Duty, former royal butler Paul Burrell reveals: "An outfit worth £2,000 [approximately $2,660] would be sold for around £200 [approximately $266], and somebody, somewhere, would be walking around in the princess's clothes," the ex-butler wrote.

"These regular sales netted the princess around £11,000 [approximately $14,650], which she kept stuffed into an envelope in a bottom drawer," Burrell claimed.

"[I]n April 1997, she decided to hand it over to [her financial manager] Michael Gibbins, whose jaw hit the floor when he opened the envelope," per Burrell.

The ex-butler noted: “He took the money and banked it, unaware of how such a sum had been raised. Even the accountant had been left in the dark about the princess's most private finances—until then."