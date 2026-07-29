Queen Elizabeth II knew Kate Middleton would not take Queen job ‘lightly’

Queen Elizabeth II understood Kate Middleton is different than other royal wives.



Her Majesty, who passed away in 2023, believed Kate was more grounded in her roots and would become a responsible queen.

Royal author Christopher Andersen writes for Women’s Day Australia: “Queen Elizabeth must also have seen in Kate a deep understanding of how important the monarchy is as a pillar of British society.”

“Her mother grew up in public housing and worked as a flight attendant,” Anderson explained, as he wrote about Carole Middleton.

“Kate will not simply be England’s first genuine commoner queen, she will be the first [middle-class] queen.”

“She feels deeply honoured to have been given this chance to make a difference,” Anderson wrote. “Kate takes none of this lightly.”

“The bottom line is that Kate will be the first queen to have enjoyed a normal, stable, nurturing middle-class upbringing, and she is determined that her own children share that experience,” said Anderson.