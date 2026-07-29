Queen Camilla ‘confused’ Royal Butler with her charismatic persona

Queen Camilla surprised a former member of the Royal staff with her immaculate personality.

The Queen Consort, who was crowned alongside King Charles back in 2023, is loaded for her charismatic personality. Speaking about his first meeting with Queen Camilla, former Royal Butler Grant Harold reveals: "When I had my interview, she was in the room, which completely surprised me. I knew I was meeting him but didn't know I was going to meet her.

"At the time I was really confused."

He added: "But she was so nice. During the interview, I was so nervous. He was great and she kept offering me more tea. She was almost like a mother figure. But she made me feel really relaxed."

"My mother was a Princess Diana fan," Grant told viewers. "But what was interesting, over the course of a couple of years, my mum even changed her opinion."

This comes as King Charles’s wife had felt that Kate always somehow steals the spotlight while she is neglected despite being the Queen. Meanwhile, Kate is not interested in any row with Camilla but isn’t very fond of her as well.

According to royal biographer Christopher Andersen, Camilla has changed her tune after Kate went through a major life struggle.

The author revealed that Camilla “spent the better part of two decades trying to undermine Kate, right up until Kate’s cancer diagnosis”.

He claimed that Camilla’s allies were planting stories in the press implying that Kate was “something of a shirker” or “not pulling her weight” for the Firm.