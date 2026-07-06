Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet have ‘no concept’ of Royal Family

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet do not have any idea of the royal roots.

Children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who live across the pond in the United States, do not understand that day hail from the group UK royal family.

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A friend of Harry and Meghan tells HELLO!: "The truth is they don’t really have any concept about who they (the royal family) are, their parents are very good at keeping them away from it all so they live as normal little kids."

The source adds that Harry is in "frequent" contact with his father.

Although Prince Harry has officially announced that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are not going to accompany him to his upcoming trip to the UK, insides reveal the Royals are still looking at different options.

On Friday, it was revealed that his security detail was "still looking at options" to help the visit go ahead.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.