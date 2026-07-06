Meghan Markle given harsh reminder before she blows it all

The internet is in fits with news that Meghan Markle is slated to make her return to the UK and one expert has thoughts on what very well could be the difference between “humiliating” herself and potentially steering away from it before disaster hits.

Founder of PR and branding agency The Atticism, Renae Smith, is the person that pointed out both these prospects in her interview alongside the Daily Express.

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In her eyes the question is simple and she put it as follows, “could Meghan humiliate herself? Absolutely.” But equally, she feels the Duchess has a genuine and real opportunity here “to do something we haven’t seen very often” which is to “simply to support her husband without becoming part of the story,” when it comes to joining him in the UK.

“If I were advising her, my advice would be very simple: take the Princess of Wales approach for this trip. Show up, support your husband, be warm, gracious and present, but don’t try to own the narrative,” Ms Smith noted.

But that’s not all, in the eyes of the expert, the trick is, “don’t give speeches unless absolutely necessary. Don’t create separate moments. Don’t make yourself the headline,” because at the end of the day “this is Harry’s event and Harry’s legacy. Let him shine.”

Near the end is where she got a bit more candid and said, “this is an opportunity to demonstrate that the cause genuinely comes first. If she can do that, I actually think it would be received positively. Not because everyone will suddenly love Meghan, they won’t, but because consistency and restraint build credibility over time.”