Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on ‘last’ World Cup appearance and retirement

Cristiano Ronaldo, the man known for making history with 146 goals in 232 appearances, has dropped the bomb on what age he’ll retire and what to expect.

The Portugal star explained everything, keeping in mind that the next World Cup will roll around when he’s 45-years-old and said, “Yes, it’s my last one. Let go and enjoy it.”

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According to The Sun, the footballer also said, “I will retire when I want, not when you want. Whether I play or I stay on the bench, the influence will not change. People question me starting at 41? It’s been 23 years with people trying to kill me… But they know now they’re wasting their time. They try, try, try… but it’s not worth it. I am used to that.”

He also admitted that he was “not the player I was before, but I keep scoring goals. If I can’t score, it will be another teammate to score and we hope to go to the next round. The mission is to advance, not for me to score.”

One thing he did clarify properly is whether he will ever be seen on another World Cup stage and regarding this he made it clear, “definitely, yes. I will be 41 years old and I think [this] will be the moment in the big competition.”

As for when that time will come, he predicted the timeframe to be ‘soon’ and added, “let’s be honest, when I mean soon, it’s probably one or two years I’ll still be at the game.”