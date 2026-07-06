Prince William worried about Prince Harry family row
Prince William has a soft corner for Prince Harry as he strives to protect family
Prince William would reportedly be feeling sad for Prince Harry’s recent security role.
The Prince of Wales, who is not on speaking terms with his younger brother for the past few years, would be sympathetic towards Harry’s inability to get taxpayer funded security.
Royal expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror : “William must surely have been paying attention to the row over Harry’s security. He could hardly avoid it. I would have thought it was one area in which he might have a measure of sympathy for his brother.
“He knows just how important it is to protect your family. Like me, he might wonder why the decision has been taken not to give Harry and his family security for this very short period of time. But, obviously, this is a decision which he cannot and would not get involved in.”
She adds: “I think it’s still too early to anticipate any sort of meeting between the brothers,” she said, “but if the visit does go ahead and the children meet the King, it could conceivably be the start of a thaw in the ice between William and Harry. But I wouldn’t take any bets on it.
“Trust is still a major issue for William, who is a very private man. He is also a very protective, loving husband who was enraged by the insults and allegations hurled at Catherine by the Sussexes. I’m not sure he will ever find a way to forgive his brother for that,” said the expert.
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