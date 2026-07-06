Harry Styles marks Wembley record with touching tribute to One Direction

Harry Styles honoured his One Direction bandmates on Saturday as he wrapped up his record-breaking Wembley Stadium residency.

The singer told 80,000 fans he would not be where he is today without Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and his "dear friend" Liam Payne, who died in 2024 at the age of 31.

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Styles ended the London leg of his Together, Together world tour on Saturday after becoming the first artist to perform 12 shows at Wembley Stadium during a single run.

The achievement broke Coldplay's previous record of 10 consecutive Wembley shows and surpassed Taylor Swift's eight-night residency by a solo artist.

Speaking to the crowd, Styles reflected on the people who helped shape his career. "I wouldn't be on this stage if it wasn't for four friends of mine that were a massive part of this journey," he said.

"I wanna thank Niall, Louis, Zayn and my dear friend Liam for these nights and everything that I learned in this time, the friendship, everything… none of this would be possible. I wouldn't be here without you, thank you so much."

Later in the concert, Styles looked back on his journey with One Direction, which began after the group was formed on The X Factor in 2010.

"Sixteen years ago, just outside of this building, just next door, I was put into a band that changed my life," he told fans.

"As I drive through this area, I'm flooded with memories from that time. Every time I have the privilege of returning to Wembley, it's meant an incredibly great deal to me. Thank you so much."

The Wembley residency was initially announced as six concerts before overwhelming demand doubled the run to 12 shows.

Ahead of the final performance, Wembley Stadium celebrated the milestone on social media, calling it "a record-breaking run" and thanking Styles for "12 nights we'll never forget."

The Together, Together tour now has shows in São Paulo, Mexico City, New York City, Melbourne and Sydney.