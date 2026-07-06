Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham responds to calls for a female James Bond

Hannah Waddingham has shared her thoughts on whether the next James Bond should be a woman.

The Ted Lasso star said she does not believe a woman needs to take on the iconic role and revealed she has no interest in playing 007 herself.

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Speaking at a special screening of her new Prime Video series Ride or Die in London on June 22, Waddingham was asked what attracts her to playing strong female characters.

"It's their truth, it's who they are in the quiet, that's what gets me first," she said.

"My interest is piqued by who they are when they're alone, and the foibles and the fears and the aspirations they have when they're alone."

When asked if she would like to play James Bond, the actress gave a clear answer.

"No! God no! No, this is my version of 007. A woman doesn't need to play James Bond, we've got other things to do," she said.

Waddingham attended the event with her boyfriend, Nick Beresford-Cleary.

The couple made their red carpet debut at Variety's Power of Women: London event in June, after making their first public appearance together at the Cheltenham Festival earlier this year.

In Ride or Die, Waddingham plays Judith Burton, a woman who secretly works as an assassin while living a double life. Her world is turned upside down when her best friend becomes caught up in her dangerous mission.

Ride or Die premieres on Prime Video on July 15.