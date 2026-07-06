Scientists discover deep sleep benefits that improves quality of life

We often believe that just lying or resting for few hours could recharge our bodies or let them relax but we forget the real purpose behind it.

Researches believe that just resting alone is not enough.

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Our bodies needs a reasonable amount of deep sleep to repair or regrow new cells to help maintain health or key functions intact.

This comes as scientists finally uncover the brain circuit that explains why deep sleep is important for growth hormone, healthy metabolism, and brain function.

A groundbreaking study from the University of California, Berkeley mapped the exact neural circuit that links deep sleep directly to the release of growth hormone and brain function, revealing how the two regulate each other.

Researchers inform, the nerve cells that coordinate growth hormone release are located deep within the hypothalamus, an ancient brain region found across mammals which include growth hormone-releasing hormone (GHRH) neurons, along with two different types of somatostatin neurons.

The newly discovered feedback loop helps explain why poor sleep can interfere with growth, muscle repair, fat metabolism, and brain function.

Once growth hormone is released, it activates neurons in the locus coeruleus, a brainstem region involved in alertness, attention, thinking, and responding to new experiences.

Whereas, problems affecting the locus coeruleus have been linked to numerous neurological and psychiatric disorders.

This contrast provides a definitive explanation for how high-quality rest acts as a biological powerhouse to improve your overall quality of life.

As growth hormone influences the locus coeruleus, which plays a central role in maintaining alertness during the day, this newly identified system may also affect attention and other aspects of cognitive function.

The discovery offers new insight into the close relationship between sleep and hormone regulation which could also guide new treatments for sleep disorders linked to metabolic diseases such as diabetes, as well as neurodegenerative conditions including Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease.

Key findings of the study suggest deep sleep releases growth hormone that helps regulate glucose and fat metabolism while consistently poor sleep may increase the risk of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

The study was conducted by University of California and was published in the journal Cell.

Researchers suggest, understanding this system could also pave the way for new therapies for sleep disorders and diseases tied to metabolism and the brain, including health issues like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.