Basic Instinct writer shares brutal verdict on 2006 sequel

In 1992, Basic Instinct was released. Over the years, the erotic thriller became a cult film.

Though the movie had a sequel titled Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction.

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But now Amazon MGM Studios is rebooting the sequel and has brought Joe Eszterhas back.

The screenwriter had previously penned the original movie, which became such a hit.

And he, too, was not a fan of the sequel.

“They came to me and asked, ‘Do you have any ideas for this?'” he told Interview Magazine, referring to the sequel makers.

“And I said, ‘I do.’ I really talked about bare bones. As you know, after Basic, there was a so-called sequel; it’s really bad.”

Per Eszterhas, the second installment's filmmakers watered down what made the original movie a box office smash.

"Nobody said this to me, but I didn’t think they wanted to take the kind of creative chances the original did."

He shared, "They didn’t want controversy. What they did was turn it into a bland police procedural."

According to Eszterhas, "They set it in London, and the whole piece was really boring. It didn’t have any humour. It didn’t have the spice and earth and wit of the original.

"In the 30 years since it came out, I went through a lot of Basic Instinct revivals and saw audiences who just adored the f***ing movie."

Eszterhas' criticism comes as he prepares to replicate the success of Basic Instinct by penning a new sequel-reboot.