Another Beckham family milestone overshadowed by Brooklyn Beckham

Harper Beckham's upcoming 15th birthday is now the latest milestone being overshadowed by the ongoing rift between Brooklyn Beckham and the rest of the Beckham family.

The youngest child of David and Victoria Beckham will celebrate her birthday on July 10 with her parents and brothers Romeo and Cruz. However, Brooklyn, 27, is expected to remain in the United States with his wife, Nicola Peltz.

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Reports state that the strained relationship has left Harper "heartbroken," per Daily Mail.

A source told the publication, "Harper is heartbroken and devastated at her brother's decision not to speak to her, and now her birthday is just days away; it becomes a difficult scenario once again."

The insider added, "They were so close. Now he won't speak to her, and she can't understand why. There is nothing worse for Harper than him ignoring her on her birthday."

The source claimed Harper simply wants to rebuild her relationship with Brooklyn and said the situation has been difficult for David and Victoria to witness.

"Of course, everyone else in the family shows Harper so much love," the insider added. "But for the second year running, it's likely there will be nothing from Brooklyn. It's not her fault that he is estranged. They've never had a cross word."

Last year, Brooklyn and Nicola publicly wished Harper a happy birthday by sharing a throwback photo on social media and writing, "Happy birthday Harper we love u x."

However, reports have suggested Brooklyn has had little or no contact with his younger sister since his falling out with his parents.

The family feud made headlines again last month after Harper reportedly visited Brooklyn's Beverly Hills home to deliver a letter while she was in California for David Beckham's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Photos showed Harper leaving the property shortly after arriving, with reports claiming she did not see Brooklyn.

Representatives for Brooklyn later criticised the reports, claiming the visit had been "choreographed for the cameras."

A source close to the Beckhams rejected the accusation, calling it "another untrue and unfair accusation."

It later emerged that Brooklyn and Nicola were reportedly in New York at the time of Harper's visit, with Nicola sharing a social media post that appeared to confirm their location.