Major A-Lister to lead new cast in second series of 'Adolescence'

Kate Winslet is reportedly set to lead the cast of a second series of Adolescence.

The Oscar-winning actress, 50, will star in a brand-new story following the global success of the hit drama's first season.

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"It's happening and in development. There's excitement that Kate's on board," a source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper's Talk of the Town column.

The first series starred Owen Cooper as Jamie, a 13-year-old boy accused of murdering a classmate.

If the new series goes ahead, it is expected to focus on a different story with a new group of characters rather than continue the Miller family's journey.

Stephen Graham, who also serves as an executive producer, has previously suggested another instalment could happen in the future.

Speaking backstage at the Golden Globe Awards, he said, "It's somewhere in the deep recesses of my mind and Jack's mind. We'll pull it out in three or four years, so stay tuned."

Writer Jack Thorne has also made it clear that any follow-up would not continue the original family's story.

Speaking on The One Show, he said, "There's not going to be a second series that involves the Miller family."

He added, "If we ever do anything else with the format, which we might do in years, years, years to come, we've got nothing at the moment."

The first season of Adolescence became a major hit and received widespread critical acclaim.

At the Golden Globe Awards, the series won Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture.

Stephen Graham won Best Male Actor in a Limited Series, Erin Doherty was named Best Supporting Female Actor, and Owen Cooper became the youngest-ever winner in the supporting television acting categories after taking home Best Supporting Male Actor.