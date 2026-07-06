Mel B on finding love again as she marks first anniversary with husband Rory McPhee

Mel B celebrated her first wedding anniversary on Sunday, honouring her husband Rory McPhee with an emotional message about their life together.

The former Spice Girls star, 51, marked one year of marriage with a series of photos from their wedding day.

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"Wowza," the 51-year-old wrote. "This time last year I married the most amazing kind gorgeous MAN in the whole universe."

Looking back on their wedding, Mel B said the photos brought back emotional memories.

"Looking at these pictures captured on the day brings warm streams of tears to my eyes," she wrote.

She added that she had not expected to find love again, but McPhee patiently showed her what a healthy relationship could be.

"God had a plan unbeknownst to me, and oh my how I fought it tooth and nail, but you Rory, my love, bit by bit, you showed me what true love is and feels like.

"Even though I pushed you away, you always knew we were meant to be. I couldn't be happier in life with you my darling husband. I love you beyond words, you're my everything."

Mel B married hairstylist Rory McPhee, 39, at St. Paul's Cathedral in London on July 5, 2025. The ceremony was followed by a reception at the Shangri-La Hotel inside The Shard, where they were joined by celebrity guests like Emma Bunton, Cara Delevingne, Katherine Ryan and Daisy Lowe to name a few.

McPhee wore a traditional Scottish kilt, while Mel B donned a custom ivory gown by Josephine Scott with a cathedral-length veil.

The couple later held a second wedding celebration in Morocco with close family and friends.

McPhee proposed in 2022 during a romantic trip to Berkshire after the pair had been together for three years.

Earlier this year, Mel B said she never thought she would marry again after leaving an abusive previous marriage.

"I had a 10-year abusive marriage, so I was really happy to get out of that. Then my father died, then I got hit with menopause, and then the love of my life just appeared," she told The Jennifer Hudson Show.