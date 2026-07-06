Tom Holland reveals moment he panicked during The Odyssey shooting

For Tom Holland, this July is arguably the biggest year in his career, as two of his movies, The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Homecoming, are being released.

Yet, ahead of their releases, the Marvel star revealed a moment of panic.

Advertisement

But this particular incident concerned Christopher Nolan's epic, directed adaptation of The Odyssey.

“Working with the Imax cameras for the first time is an experience,” he told Fandango.

“It is unlike anything I have ever seen before, and I didn’t know that it only ran for three minutes."

But Nolan's repeated yells of 'cut' raised concerns inside Holland, who feared the director had become unimpressed by his acting.

"So, I remember you would continue cutting, and I was with Jon [Bernthal] like, ‘Why does he keep cutting? Why does he keep doing that?’”

Holland explained, “And in my head, I was like, ‘Does he not like what we’re doing? What is happening?’

But the actor's anxiety was washed away by the film's stunt coordinator, who explained why the repeated cuts had to happen on the IMAX camera.

"And then, I remember it was actually [stunt coordinator] George Cottle that was like, ‘No, no, no, there’s only three minutes in the mag.’

Holland, despite the brief explanation, had a relieving effect on him.

"I was like, ‘Oh, thank god.’ I thought I was totally shitting the bed in this scene."

Notwithstanding the wobbly start, Holland shared that he had the best experience on Nolan's film set.

The Odyssey opens in cinemas on July 17.