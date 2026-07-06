'Suits' star Rick Hoffman shocks public with significant weight loss

Rick Hoffman, famed for his role as Louis Litt in the USA Network legal drama series Suits, has opened up about losing a significant amount of weight.

The actor recently posted a photo to Instagram, which had fans commenting on his noticeable weight loss.

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When asked what he did to lose so much weight, he replied, "intense intermittent fasting and keto diet. no alcohol."

The 56-year-old has previously been candid about his health struggles.

"At the age of 23, I had the biggest challenge I ever had. I got struck with major anxiety where I would be woken up and I felt like I was jumping out of my skin 24/7 in this nightmare," he said in March.

Rick continued, "I was diagnosed with OCD, but this was back in 1993 when nobody really knew what the hell that was, and when you see things from a different perspective like that, where you feel like your world is impending doom around the corner every day, you see the world incredibly differently than other people."

"Had I not had that happen, I never would have made it with any career. It was a real quick slingshot through life lesson to really know where you stand on this planet, which is just with everyone else,” the actor further mentioned.

Hoffman played lawyer Louis Litt on Suits, and reprised the role for the spin-off, Suits LA, last year.

He talked about how much he loved taking up the role again. "When I got the call, I was naturally excited and surprised, and thrilled to say yes," he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2025.

"How they were able to fit (Louis' journey) that has now formed in one episode, I thought, was just really well done. I liked how they were able to do it in such a small amount of time. They were able to deal with some actual, real, existential moments, as well as ridiculous buffoonery,” Rick Hoffman said of him reprising the role of Louis in Suits.