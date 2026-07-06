Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got romantic advice on wedding day
The advice came from a figure who officiated Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift wedding
Adam Sandler officiated the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden on July 3.
But during the ceremony, the actor gave the newlywed couple advice that had everyone talking.
Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs coach, revealed the advice at an event in Salt Lake City.
'Adam Sandler conducted the service there, and he told me, "Keep kissing."' In its simplest form. That’s a good thing,” he shared.
Reid continued, “It’s hard to argue when you give your wife a kiss or your wife gives you a kiss."
"And make sure you do it every day, every minute that you have an opportunity to. Knock it out, and you won’t have any problems.”
As Sandler officiated the power couple's marriage, he praised them in the past.
In an interview with Extra in July 2025, he shared that he and his daughters are Swifties.
While in another interview, he told Entertainment Tonight that Kelce – who made a cameo in his film Happy Gilmore 2 – is a “stud as well as a great actor and a great human being.”
"Travis is such a gentle, nice guy, and funny as hell. He’s like the guys I grew up with."
“When I was with Travis, it reminded me of my buddies in high school and just being able to laugh and say the things you want to say," Sandler said at the time.
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