Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks reveal special keepsake from Taylor Swift's wedding

Liam Hemsworth and his fiancée, Gabriella Brooks, have shared an insider look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding celebrations.

Brooks, 30, dumped some photos from the event on Sunday, showing the couple dressed up before attending the star-studded wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York.

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The model could be seen in a pink halter top and matching skirt with pink bow heels, while Hemsworth, 36, looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo. Brooks also included a Polaroid of the couple together, close-ups of her gold handbag, their rings and another snapshot of her shoes.

Brooks also revealed one of the wedding favours guests received—an embroidered handkerchief with the couple's initials, "T&T," and a lyric from Taylor Swift's Blank Space.

Captioning the post, she wrote, "The night of our lives. Congratulations T [heart] T you are a match made in heaven."

Hemsworth and Brooks confirmed their engagement in September 2025 after Brooks shared a photo showing off her engagement ring.

The Australian couple were first linked in late 2019, when they were spotted having brunch with Hemsworth's parents in Byron Bay. They made their relationship Instagram official in 2021.

Hemsworth was previously married to Miley Cyrus, while Brooks dated The 1975 frontman Matty Healy before their relationship.

Swift and Kelce married on July 3 in a lavish ceremony at Madison Square Garden, with the news confirmed by the singer's representative.

Around 1,000 guests attended the wedding, which was officiated by Adam Sandler. Instead of having bridesmaids and groomsmen, the couple chose to have Swift's brother, Austin Swift, serve as her "Man of Honor" and Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, as his Best Man.

After the ceremony, giant screens outside the venue displayed the message: "JUST&T MARRIED."

The celebrations brought together a long list of celebrity guests, including Reese Witherspoon, Emma Stone, Paul Rudd, Selena Gomez, Bradley Cooper, Lena Dunham, Jack Antonoff and Erin Andrews. The couple also hosted an intimate rehearsal dinner for family and close friends the night before the wedding.