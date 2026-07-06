Maya Hawke is ‘settling down her roots’ close to mom Uma Thurman

Maya Hawke is opening about her new marital home.

The 27-year-old Stranger Things star says she has moved close to mother, Uma Thurman, days after marrying Christian Lee Hutsonduring a surprise wedding ceremony in New York City on Valentine's Day

Advertisement

"I just got myself a home a couple of blocks away from my mom," Maya says. "I'm so excited to finally be able to put some roots down."

Alongside a thriving acting career, Maya is also famously known to be the daughter of actor Ethan Hawke.

"I am so excited to be at home doing a job I love and care about, so I'm not in that panic spiral of being home and being like, 'When will I ever work again?'" the actress continues.

"Usually it's like, you're home, and you're panicked about whether you'll ever work again, or you're not home, and you're working and you miss home. I feel like I have the best summer of my life going on, where I get to experience neither thing at the same time,” she notes.