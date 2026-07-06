Buckingham Palace denies reports of Prince Harry's royal stay during UK trip
Buckingham Palace rejects claims Prince Harry will stay at palace during UK visit on Monday
Buckingham Palace has refuted reports that Prince Harry will be staying at the royal residence during his visit to London on Monday, despite earlier claims from the Duke’s team that he had accepted an invitation to stay there.
The Duke of Sussex is traveling to the UK to attend an event celebrating the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games in Birmingham.
The denial from Buckingham Palace comes after the spokesperson of Prince Harry told the media outlets that the Duke of Sussex had formally accepted a royal invitation to stay at the Palace.
Buckingham Palace denied that Prince Harry would be staying at the residence, citing a missed deadline, while his representatives maintain that the invitation was retracted, as reported by Sky News.
After the withdrawal of invitation, Harry’s spokesperson issued a statement, “Buckingham Palace has, however, been aware of that judgment since last Thursday. It is therefore unclear why, having formally accepted the accommodation offer, it has now been withdrawn at the last moment.”
Following RAVEC’s decision to deny his family security, the Duke spent last week making arrangements for security. After securing the necessary arrangements, the Prince accepted the accommodation offer offered by the Palace.
The reason behind Harry’s family not accompanying him on this trip is the lack of providing taxpayer-funded police security. And it would be unsafe for them to visit the capital without security. There remains a slim possibility that his family may join him in Birmingham later this week
-
Prince Harry lands in UK after Buckingham Palace snub
-
Kate Middleton reacts after patient asks if she is the queen during London visit
-
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s European vacation goes up in flames: ‘Became one long session’
-
Roger Federer greets Queen Camilla’s companion and senior royal at Wimbledon
-
King Charles breaks cover after Palace withdraws offer to Prince Harry
-
Princess hugs Erling Haaland after Norway’s victory over Brazil
-
Kate Middleton issues ultimatum to Prince William as Harry set to visit UK
-
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ‘really enjoyed’ spending time with Prince William, Kate Middleton