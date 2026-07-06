Buckingham Palace denies reports of Prince Harry's royal stay during UK trip

Buckingham Palace has refuted reports that Prince Harry will be staying at the royal residence during his visit to London on Monday, despite earlier claims from the Duke’s team that he had accepted an invitation to stay there.

The Duke of Sussex is traveling to the UK to attend an event celebrating the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games in Birmingham.

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The denial from Buckingham Palace comes after the spokesperson of Prince Harry told the media outlets that the Duke of Sussex had formally accepted a royal invitation to stay at the Palace.

Buckingham Palace denied that Prince Harry would be staying at the residence, citing a missed deadline, while his representatives maintain that the invitation was retracted, as reported by Sky News.

After the withdrawal of invitation, Harry’s spokesperson issued a statement, “Buckingham Palace has, however, been aware of that judgment since last Thursday. It is therefore unclear why, having formally accepted the accommodation offer, it has now been withdrawn at the last moment.”

Following RAVEC’s decision to deny his family security, the Duke spent last week making arrangements for security. After securing the necessary arrangements, the Prince accepted the accommodation offer offered by the Palace.

The reason behind Harry’s family not accompanying him on this trip is the lack of providing taxpayer-funded police security. And it would be unsafe for them to visit the capital without security. There remains a slim possibility that his family may join him in Birmingham later this week