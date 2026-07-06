James Middleton shares emotional note for ‘darling sister’ Kate
James Middleton had joined sister Kate Middleton for National Three Peaks Challenge last week
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton has shared a heartfelt note for the future queen days after he joined her for National Three Peaks Challenge.
Taking to Instagram, James shared a sweet photo with Kate saying, “I’m so incredibly proud of my darling sister.”
He further revealed, “Two years ago, I told you we’d climb this mountain together. We talked about climbing mountains while you were in hospital, and about the incredible healing power that nature can have for both the body and the mind. So it was such an honour to join you for your Three Peaks Challenge for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.”
James continued, “seeing how far you’ve come is nothing short of inspiring. Your strength, resilience, and determination, all while being the most amazing mother, wife, daughter, and sister, inspire me and so many others every single day.”
“Keep being exactly who you are,” he further encouraged Kate Middleton.
Earlier, Kate Middleton also took to social media and shared family photos including James.
The Princess of Wales said this time last week, completing the National Three Peaks Challenge.
“A huge thank you to everybody who has supported The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.”
Last week, Kate Middleton had said that she had taken on the National Three Peaks Challenge, not simply as a physical endeavour but as a chance to explore life beyond diagnosis and to give something back.
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