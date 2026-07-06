King Charles receives new stern warning ahead of possible Harry reunion

King Charles III is being urged to avoid a face-to-face meeting with Prince Harry during his upcoming trip to the UK.

“The advice is simple: don’t do it. Too much has happened, trust remains fragile, and no one wants another private family conversation becoming tomorrow’s global headline,” one royal insider told Naughty But Nice on Sunday.

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Harry’s office recently confirmed that Meghan Markle and the couple’s kids will not travel to Britain with him due to security concerns.

However, senior Palace advisors say Harry and Meghan are using the issue to pressure both the Palace and the British government.

“There is enormous frustration inside royal circles over how the security dispute has unfolded. Many believe the King should not appear to reward months of public pressure with a private audience,” another source said.

King Charles has been warned that even the briefest meeting would attract global media attention, with every gesture scrutinized for signs of reconciliation.

“Every handshake becomes a headline. Every photograph gets dissected around the world. The King has to put the monarchy first,” the source said.

Charles loves his youngest son and still hopes for reconciliation one day .However, according to a royal insider, that day is not next week.

“Protect the Crown first. Everything else comes second,” said insider.