Prince Harry accepts royal invitation to stay at Buckingham Palace during UK visit
The Duke of Sussex is due to arrive in London on Monday
Prince Harry has formally accepted a royal invitation to stay at Buckingham Palace as a part of his UK visit happening this week.
The confirmation came from the Duke of Sussex’s spokesperson as Harry is due to arrive in London later on Monday without his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Archie and Lilibet.
The reason behind Harry’s family not accompanying him on this trip is the lack of providing taxpayer-funded police security. And it would be unsafe for them to visit the capital without security.
While the London leg of the trip is confirmed to be a solo visit, there remains a slim possibility that his family may join him later for events in Birmingham later this week to promote Invictus Games.
Despite accepting the royal stay invitation, it remains unclear whether a much-awaiting meeting would take place between King Charles and the Duke of Sussex.
During the UK visit, Prince Harry is also scheduled to attend events at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham and participate in an Invictus Games Foundation event at Chatham House.
As a patron of the charity WellChild, he is also expected to visit the Birmingham Children’s Hospital to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first WellChild Nurse.
This trip would be the first one after 2022 when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
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