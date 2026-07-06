What happened to Jordan Henderson? England star hospitalized after freak celebration injury

Jordan Henderson suffered from suspected arm injury while celebrating England’s win over Mexico on Sunday.

The injury occurred while players were celebrating with fans behind one of the goals following England’s thrilling 3-2 victory over Mexico. During the celebrations, the team was singing Oasis “Wonderwall.”

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As the veteran midfielder attempted to jump over the wall behind the goal, he caught his foot and tumbled forward. In an attempt to break his fall, he landed awkwardly on his left arm.

As a result of this serious injury, Henderson was being stretchered off. Thomas Tuchel confirmed the “severity of injury” suffered by Henderson.





"He injured his wrist, he is at the moment in the hospital. It is quite a serious injury,” Tuchel said.

"It just doesn't fit to the evening that Jordan is now not with us. I don't know the procedure which is going on. I just did the [media duties] and the doc told me he's in the hospital."

Owing to his serious injury, Henderson will stay in Mexico Sunday night while the other members of the team flew back to the training base in Kansas City.

Henderson reached a historic milestone as the first male player to represent England at four separate World Cups when he made an appearance in the final group stage match against Panama.