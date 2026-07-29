Real Madrid make first approach to sign Rodri from Manchester City

Real Madrid have officially launched an opening bid to sign midfielder Rodri from Manchester City, following several weeks of internal evaluation.

Club President Florentino Perez has given his final approval for the Spanish giants to complete the full transfer of the 30-year-old Spain international during the current summer window.

There is nothing hidden that Florentino was not initially interested in signing him, but Rodri’s remarkable performance at the World Cup had led Spain to the trophy and earned him the Golden Ball.

Real Madrid have signaled their interest directly to the executive hierarchy at Manchester City after receiving the green light from the president and the boardroom.

According to outlets in the Spanish capital, they have indicated that Real Madrid are all set to pay more than €50 million for the veteran star; despite being in the walk year of his contract with the Premier League heavyweights.

The coaching staff views Rodri as a crucial addition to provide strategic equilibrium, central cover and experienced leadership to the first-team squad.

The significant move has been hastened by the midfielder’s personal situation; coming from a Spanish family Rodri has previously acknowledged the professional appeal of returning to his home country.

Real Madrid seeks to outsmart competing interests from clubs like Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain who have also inquired about the player's availability.

Furthermore, the two clubs are expected to engage in further discussion over the coming days to finalize the exact structure of the transfer fee and any response variables before the player undergoes his clinical procedures.