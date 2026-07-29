Mark Zuckerberg warns against curbs on Chinese AI models: Here’s why

Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg warns that the US government should not block Chinese models to obtain a strategic lead in the AI race.

In an interview with Financial Times, Zuckerberg argued that Chinese companies could face sanctions over the alleged theft of US technology, adding that banning state-of-the-art Chinese AI would not be an ultimate effective solution.

The primary motive behind Zuckerberg’s assertion was that US companies should audit their operational workflows in order to better compete with Chinese AI firms.

Beijing-based Moonshot AI, with its newly released KimiK3 AI model acclaimed for its programming proficiency, has ignited debate in Washington over whether Chinese developers are copying US models or fast-tracking innovation through their own research.

Moonshot AI temporarily halted new subscriptions, citing unprecedented demand that pushed its processing power to the limit. Kimi K3 has become the most prominent Chinese AI model to spark discussion about China’s emergence as a strong contender in the global AI race.

In light of the recent launch of Kimi K3, a vigorous debate has emerged over whether open-weight models could compete with proprietary systems from US companies.

The Trump administration has taken a significant step on Tuesday by unveiling bans that target imports of new Chinese robots and power inverters, striving to defend the US AI buildout from national security threats and safeguard generative AI and automation slated for exponential growth.

Nonetheless, the move applies to advanced robots including humanoid and four-legged machines, from Chinese companies that are competing with the US to develop robotics and artificial intelligence.