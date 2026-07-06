Why King Charles doesn't intervene in Prince Harry's UK security row

Royal sources have finally revealed why King Charles wouldn't "get involved" in Prince Harry's request regarding security for his visit to the UK.

It has recently been reported that the Duke of Sussex will not bring his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children with him to the UK due to security concerns.

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In a new interview with GB News, Grant Harrold said that King Charles has "got no control over that kind of thing.”

"That's the Home Office, that's the Met. I mean, he's not going to get involved in that. He could contact them and say, 'look, do you think you could', but that's not really what he's supposed to be doing,” he continued. “He's got to leave that to the powers that be to make those decisions, and he gets advised on it."

The former royal butler added that it appears Harry's security is decided on a case-by-case basis.

"It's just not an automatic guarantee, and that's what the fight's about," said Grant. "But I would have thought on this visit, it's most likely that he would have had it."

Host Anne Diamond interjected, "You sort of get the feeling, and I know we don't know, but you get the feeling that she doesn't want to come. She doesn't see any point, really.”

He further said, "The children apparently have very strong American accents. They don't really know they're British, frankly, and that's that. She doesn't want to come.”

"But it's sad because the King hasn't seen these grandchildren in what, four years, so it's unfair on him, because you know the children have done nothing wrong in this, and they should have the right to see their grandparents,” added Anne.