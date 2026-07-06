'Star Wars' star explains why he didn't attend Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding

Mark Hamill has finally revealed why he didn’t attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s lavish wedding.

For those unversed, the pop sensation and the NFL star tied the knot on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

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Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, Reese Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz, Tom Brady, Ed Sheeran. Kelsea Ballerini, Camila Cabello, Millie Bobby Brown, Dakota Johnson, Nikki Glaser, Ice Spice, Karlie Kloss. Maren Morris, Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, Tate McRae, Josh Kushner, and Tommy Hilfiger attended the ceremony on Friday.

Adam Sandler served as the officiant while Stevie Nicks and Paul McCartney performed at the event.

According to reports, approximately 1,000 people attended the event, but Mark was not there.

The Star Wars star took to his Instagram handle on Sunday to offer his congratulations to Taylor and Travis on their wedding.

“Congratulations to the newlyweds!" he penned while sharing an adorable snap of the newlywed couple.

Then, he explained the reason for his absence from the lavish ceremony.

"I declined to attend the wedding for a variety of personal reasons, but mainly because I wasn't invited," Mark quipped.