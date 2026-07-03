Britney Spears' sons lift lid on her reaction to their modeling debut

Britney Spears was “so nervous” ahead of her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James' modeling debut at the Vetements Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show during Paris Men's Fashion Week.

The 44-year-old pop sensation wasn't in attendance to see her sons last week, but she made sure they knew they had her full support.

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Speaking to Vogue magazine, Jayden revealed that his mother sent him flowers and messages of support ahead of his runway debut.

"Oh my god, she was so nervous for us. She was just looking out for us and making sure that this was what we wanted to do," he told the outlet.

"She wasn’t there with us, but she sent us flowers to our hotel as a good luck thing, and called and texted us so many times. It was good to have that and to carry that with us before we went out there," added Jayden.

When asked if she'd offered any advice, Jayden replied, "I feel like she knew we had it. She was like, 'Yeah, you guys are my sons. You’ve got this.' "

“Right before we were about to walk out, I remember Preston and I just looking at each other and nodding our heads, because we weren’t close enough to give each other a pep talk," he continued. “I would’ve been really, really messed up if Preston wasn’t doing it with me.”

Jayden further told the publication that he is open to more modeling opportunities.

"I don’t know about Preston, but I’m definitely interested. I feel like I could do better, since this was my first fashion show and everything. I could master my walk better—I was definitely stiff because I was nervous. But Preston and I are trying to do music and other things," he said.