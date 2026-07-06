Australia signs $1bn defence pact with Fiji in strategic push against China

Australia and Fiji have signed a new defence pact, aiming to counter the growing influence in the Pacific region.

Under this new treaty, Australia will spend more than $1 billion over a decade in a push against “transnational crime, health and infrastructure in Fiji.”

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The primary objective of this defense pact is to expand Australia’s Ocean of Peace alliance as the country is already in alliance with the US, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea. And this is going to be Fiji’s first alliance.

Australia is striving to strengthen its relationships with Pacific nations after China signed a security pact with Solomon Island in 2022, speaking of fears of China’s growing military presence there.

According to Australian leader Anthony Albanese, this “defence pact is one of the most significant endeavours Canberra had undertaken with any country.”

Albanese also emphasized on the alliance deal and the newly signed Vuvale Union agreement, aiming to transform and protect regional prosperity. Under the Vuvale deal, Fijians could gain visa access to those who are seeking to come to Australia.

As per Vuvale Union text, the two countries “face emerging and multidimensional threats, with climate change as the single greatest threat to the livelihoods, security and wellbeing of Pacific peoples”.

“When it comes to security issues, the Pacific family needs to look after our own security. The significance of these agreements cannot be underestimated,” Albanese added.

On the other hand, Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka welcomed the treaty as a defining moment between the two countries’ bilateral relationship.

Speaking about the implications of this pact over its relation with China, Rabuka said, "It does not threaten Fiji's relationship with China nor Australia's relationship with China," adding that China would welcome this understanding.