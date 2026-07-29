Who is Ryder Williams? Trump invites heroic 16-year-old lifeguard to White House after beach rescue

Social media platforms are buzzing with the unprecedentedly heroic act shown by a 16-year-old who saved a child from merciless waves during a daring beach rescue.

The incident occurred at a Santa Cruz beach when powerful and tsunami-like waves swept away. The life-threatening moment drew a prompt rescue action from a teen high school student who is later identified as “Ryder Williams.”

The footage of saving a child went quickly viral on social media as the users praised the younger boy for diving into formidable surfing 10m high waves and saving drowning the child.

Santa Cruz resident Scott Vander Dussen, who recorded the footage, said initially the beach seemed normal but suddenly the waves grew larger, citing, “The waves, I wouldn't say they were tranquil, but they were what you'd expect, a normal cadence and intensity.”

Who is Ryder Williams?

According to a social media post by a woman claiming to be the teenager’s mother, the lifeguard who performed the rescue is named Ryder. The child involved is believed to be around 10 years old.

The 16-year-old Ryder is a first-year lifeguard at Seabright State Beach in Santa Cruz, California. Now after what he did in the rescue mission, Ryder is being called a hero and even earned praise from notable figures including President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, President Trump posted on X and decided to honor the boy for his courageous act by inviting Ryder Williams to the White House to receive what he called a “high civilian honor.”

Trump wrote, “We’re going to bring this heroic young man, and his family, into the White House with, perhaps, the boy he saved, to give him a High Civilian Honor. Very brave, he deserves it!.”

Ryder’s mother also thanked the social media community for their immense love for her son, stating, “I am blown away by the love, kindness, gratitude and respect you're sending his way.”