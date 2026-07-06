Prince William releases personal message hours after Palace decision about Harry

Prince William has released a personal message of support after England battled past Mexico into the World Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

The Three Lions took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared an exciting news saying, “A tie that had absolutely everything. A win that means absolutely everything.

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“WE ARE WORLD CUP QUARTER-FINALISTS!”

Prince William, the heir to the throne, posted just minutes after the Three Lions won 3-2 in front of a raucous crowd at the Azteca.

In the social media post, the future king said: “Well done England!”

He added: “Bring on the quarter final!” with an England flag emoji.

William signed off the message with “W”, revealing he had sent the post himself.

Prince William is the President of the FA.

The Prince’s statement came hours after Palace confirmed Harry will not stay there during his stay in Britain this week, the palace said, despite a spokesman for the king's second son telling media on Monday that he had accepted an invitation of King Charles to do so.

Harry will be arriving into London solo after deciding that his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, would not join him during his trip.

According to the palace sources, Prince Harry initially declined the invitation to stay there, before accepting it later on Saturday.