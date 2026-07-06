Kate Middleton issues ultimatum to Prince William as Harry set to visit UK

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has issued an ultimatum to husband Prince William amid the drama surrounding Harry’s visit to the UK.



According to royal insiders, the future queen wants Prince William to start seeing the “glass half full too.”

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“She told him to get a grip and stop letting all this stress dictate his mood because it’s affecting everyone around him,” the insiders told the Woman’s Day.

Despite the palace informed Prince Harry that he cannot stay there this week, the drama garnering no shortage of headlines, however, Kate is said to be mindful of the impact William’s mood has on their kids.

The sources claimed to the publication, Kate Middleton has told Prince William “he needs to take action to get out of this horrible headspace and in her view committing to a serious exercise regime is the answer.”

Kate says to William “working up a sweat is the best medicine.”

“She also wants him to give yoga a proper go, because, in her view, he clearly needs a better way to cope with all his stress.”

Harry will be arriving into London solo after deciding that his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Archie and Lilibet, would not join him during his trip.

However, he will no longer be staying at Palace, despite formally accepting an invitation to stay at the royal residence.